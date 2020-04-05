Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

Brandon Ames, 25, is appealing his sentencing after pleading guilty to stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.

A BALLINA man who stole a car carrying a sleeping baby is appealing his sentence.

Brandon Kelly Ames was sentenced in February to stealing a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with a person in it, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and shoplifting with the value less than $2000.

He had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

Court documents revealed Ames had stolen a parked idle car outside a Lismore store after he stole a bottle of drink from the same store last December.

The 25-year-old drove off with the vehicle, unaware there was a 12-month-old child sleeping in a baby seat in the back seat.

He then came to a stop at traffic and was blocked in by other vehicles, including the father of the child and a police car.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which was played before Lismore Local Court in February, showed Ames had reversed and slammed the stolen car into the vehicle behind him to escape.

The father of the child and another man approached the stolen car yelling at Ames to “get out of the car” and “there’s a child in the car”.

The child was not harmed during the ordeal.

Ames was sentenced in February to two years imprisonment, to commence on June 20, with a non-parole period of 18 months.

However, an appeal was granted by Lismore District Court last week and a hearing has been set for May 29 to finalise Ames’ sentencing.