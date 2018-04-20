Menu
A 26-year-old Ballina man has been charged with a number of serious offences.
News

Ballina man threatens to drown woman, child in laundry sink

20th Apr 2018 8:08 AM

A BALLINA man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to drown a woman and a child in a laundry sink.

Police said the 26-year-old man broke into the woman's house last Friday and approached her in the bathroom. 

The man then pushed the victim against the wall by the throat.

"After letting the victim go, the 26-year-old has smashed the victim's phone," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"As the victim tried to leave the 26-year-old has threatened to kill the victim and a child by drowning them in a laundry sink."

The man also spat in the woman's face, jabbed her in the neck and pinned her to the ground before leaving.

Yesterday the man was arrested at the Ballina Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of contravening an AVO, destroying property, aggravated break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, stalking and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Ballina Local Court yesterday where he was bail refused until June.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, help and support is available. Please speak to your local police.

