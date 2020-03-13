Ballina man threatened police during midnight siege

A Ballina man will be sentenced over midnight siege.

A BALLINA man who threatened police when he locked himself in a bathroom will be sentenced next month.

Braden Hardy, 32, was not required to appear before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

In January this year, police attended a property after reports Hardy was in breach of current bail conditions due to previous domestic violence related incidents.

Upon arrival, Hardy confronted two officers and refused to comply with their directions.

He then barricaded himself in the building and destroyed the bathroom door, bathroom vanity mirror, internal walls and bedroom mirror before he threatened officers with broken glass and a door frame.

Police eventually detained the man and arrested him.

Hardy's solicitor, William Roberts, on Wednesday entered a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Last month, Hardy had pleaded guilty to four charges, including contravening an AVO, destroying or damaging property, assaulting a separate officer in the execution of duty and resisting an officer in the execution of duty.

The police prosecution told the court police were withdrawing another resisting an officer in the execution of duty.

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered a sentencing assessment report ahead of Hardy's next court appearance.

Hardy did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

Hardy is due to return to Ballina Local Court for sentencing on April 17.

He will also be sentenced on the same date for separate matters, including common assault, goods in custody and resisting arrest.