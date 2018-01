A BALLINA man has been arrested for allegedly punching a police officer in an unprovoked attack.

At about 4am on Friday a 29-year-old man was waiting outside of the Byron Bay police station when he punched a senior police officer in the face.

The Ballina man was quickly arrested and later charged with assault police.

He was refused bail until his next court hearing today.

The police officer received minor injuries as a result of the attack.