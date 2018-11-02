Ballina man jailed over 'hideous' driving record
A BALLINA man who was disqualified from driving until 2024 when he sped away from police with no headlights on, while drunk, has been jailed for a year.
Bradley Presbury, 22, faced Ballina Local Court on Thursday over the pursuit on Angels Beach Rd in June.
Wearing prison greens in the dock, he sported a thin moustache and a tattoo on his neck of an outline of Australia with the numbers "95” inside.
The court heard at about 1am on June 22 highway patrol officers were driving on Angels Beach Rd with lights and sirens towards Lennox Head when Presbury sped past them from the opposite direction with no headlights on.
Police immediately u-turned near Prospect Bridge and pursued Presbury, who sped up to an estimated 110kmh as he pulled away from police in the 80kmh zone.
The pursuit then entered the suburban streets of Ballina, where Presbury was seen crossing to the wrong side of the road, before eventually pulling over on Treelands Drive.
A police breath tested returned a reading of 0.126.
On Thursday Presbury entered a late plea of guilty for failing to stop during a police pursuit. He had previously pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving and driving while disqualified.
His solicitor Bill Roberts told the court his client "initially had no idea he was being pursued”.
"He eventually did realise... and he basically didn't pull over soon enough,” Mr Roberts said.
Mr Roberts said "drugs and alcohol were a normal part of the situation” in Presbury's upbringing and he suffered depression, anxiety, and substance abuse issues.
Magistrate Karen Stafford said Presbury had a "hideous record” of driving against court orders.
"I have no option but to impose full-time custody,” she said.
Presbury was jailed for one year with a non-parole period of six months, and handed an additional three year licence disqualification. Court papers reveal he is already disqualified until May 2024.