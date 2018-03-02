Ballina man guilty of sexually assaulting boy, 14

A BALLINA man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the changing rooms of a Lismore sporting facility last April.

A jury took two days to deliberate before they found the 57-year-old aged care worker guilty on Thursday of six charges relating to both the April 29 assault and a prior incident in 2016.

The man was a casual coach and umpire in a popular sport in Lismore, who knew the boy through his participation in the same sport.

During the man's trial the Lismore District Court heard the man had taken the boy under his wing to assist him in learning how to umpire the game.

At some point during the 2016 season, the court heard he indecently assaulted him in a way that "could be excused as an accident".

But on Saturday April 29, his went further, enticing him into a toilet cubicle, assaulting him multiple times before masturbating in front of him.

The brazen assaults unfolded in just a few minutes in between games on a busy Saturday at the sporting complex.

Fortunately, the boy was aware he had been assaulted and was courageous enough to inform a teacher at his school the following week.

The man was arrested the day after the boy's school principal informed police.

In his recorded police interview played to the jury, the man pointedly denied the allegations, and pretended he couldn't remember the exact details of when him and the boy were in the changing rooms together alone.

He will be sentenced at a date yet to be determined.