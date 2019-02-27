Man drives 1.5 hours to threaten and beat up ex

Ballina man drove more than an hour to beat and threaten to kill former partner

A BALLINA cabinet maker hopped into his in car and drove more than an hour to the Gold Coast intent on killing the mother of two of his children.

The first thing Andrew Stephen Bush, 47, said to his former partner when he arrived at her Carrara home about 9.50pm on March 13 last year was he was going to kill her.

He then trapped her inside, threatened her with three different knives, punched, kicked and head butted her before threatening to carve out one of her tattoos.

After two hours the woman was bruised around the face, back of the head, left ear and had scratches on her arm.

Bush then called police to turn himself in.

He told them he wanted to kill her.

Bush's defence lawyers in the Southport District Court yesterday could come up with no explanation why he attacked his former partner except for his alcohol problems.

Bush was released from custody yesterday after spending 11 and a half months behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, deprivation of liberty and unlawful stalking for the horrific attack on March 13 last year.

Judge David Kent sentenced him to three-and-a-half-years in prison and three years probation.

The prison sentence was suspended from yesterday for an operational period of four years.

"The entire episode was terrifying and inflicted various injuries," Judge Kent said.

"All of this does you no credit whatsoever and you are appropriately ashamed and disgusted at your behaviour."

The court was told Bush suffered an alcohol problem.

"You should never pick up another glass of alcohol in your life," Judge Kent said.

"Some people just can't drink. You are one of them."

Bush's barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said Bush had mental health issues dating back to his early teens.

She said Bush had taken steps to seek resolve those issues while he custody.

She said on his released Bush planned to live with his new partner in Ballina.