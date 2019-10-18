Ballina man arrested with knife and drugs

AVO ARREST: Police arrested a 33-year-old man iu Ballina whom they allege breached an AVO and was found with drugs, a knife and stolen goods.

A BALLINA man has been refused bail after police conducted a routine apprehended violence order compliance check in the seaside town on Thursday.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnson said the man will appear in Lismore Court on Friday morning.

"At 2.30pm on Thursday police conducted an AVO compliance check on a 33-year-old Ballina man in Ballina,” she said.

"Police found the man whom they believed was in possession of a prohibited drug; when they searched him they located quantity of prohibited drugs believed to be ice.

"The 33-year-old man was charged on several serious drug, weapons and stolen items charges.”

Insp Johnson said the man was refused bail and he will front court in Lismore on Friday.