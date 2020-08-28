Menu
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
Man allegedly involved in crime syndicate faces court

Aisling Brennan
28th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
A BALLINA man allegedly involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate has had his case adjourned.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges.

Police will allege Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland and Victoria.

It is also alleged military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate's illegal network.

The NSW Police Prosecutor told Lismore Local Court on Wednesday the brief was not yet compliant and required an adjournment to finalise the documents.

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for charge certification on October 14.

