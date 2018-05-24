Ballina man, 30, accused of child sex

A man accused of having sex with a child will face court again next month.

A man accused of having sex with a child will face court again next month. Cathy Adams

A BALLINA man accused of indecently assaulting a child under 16 has been remanded in custody.

The 30-year-old did not appear when his matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Police will allege he had sexual intercourse without consent and committed an act of indecency with a girl under the age of 16 in Ballina on January 6 this year.

Defence lawyer Kylie Anderson-Clarke did not apply for bail on behalf of the man, and it was formally refused.

The man may enter a plea, or the matter is likely to be committed to trial, when it returns to court on June 19.

He will appear via video link on that day.