Ballina man, 22, busted for drink driving, assaulting police

A NUMBER of drink drivers have been caught by Northern Rivers police over the past four days.

Richmond Police District officers said they were committed to stopping "seriously intoxicated drivers on our roads".

Recent incidents have included:

Thursday 4.55pm: 25-year-old Stratheden man, mid-range, after crashing his car.

Thursday 9.10pm: 32-year-old Goonellabah man, mid-range, after driving in two lanes with no lights on.

Thursday 11:30pm: 22-year-old Ballina man arrested and charged with high range drink driving, assaulting police, resisting police and possessing a prohibited drug (cannabis)

Saturday 11.55am: 73-year-old Ballina man for mid-range drink driving and driving unlicensed

Saturday 11.58pm: 29-year-old East Lismore man for mid-range drink driving and drive unlicensed.

Sunday 4.45pm: 31-year-old Goonellabah man, high range, after crashing his car.

All of these men have had their license suspended and will face court in the following weeks.