Two people and a company are expected to face Ballina Local Court next month on water misuse allegations.
Ballina locals charged with breaching water laws

Liana Turner
7th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
TWO Ballina individuals and a Queensland company will answer to allegations they breached NSW water laws.

The Natural Resources Access Regulator has charged a group of companies and individuals across five separate prosecution actions.

The Ballina individuals and a Gold Coast company have each been charged with six offences under the Water Management Act.

The regulator will allege those parties were involved in taking water without the relevant licences and approvals.

All three defendants will face two counts each of three categories of offences, relating to the unapproved collection and use of water.

The matter will be heard before Ballina Local Court on February 12.

Meanwhile, two Moree companies, a Moree property owner and manager, a landowner in Brewarrina and two Bourke landowners from the same property will also face charges under state water laws.

NRAR’s acting chief regulatory officer Kaia Hodge said these charged would bring the authority’s total number of prosecutions since it began operating in April 2018 to 15.

“With the state struggling through the worst drought on record it is especially important that all water users familiarise themselves with their water access licence conditions and their current water account balances to avoid any potential breaches,” Ms Hodge said.

“In times of scarce supply every drop counts, making NRAR’s role in ensuring compliance with water regulations more important than ever.

“We know there is more work to be done and we will continue to make sure the management of our most precious resource is transparent and fair.”

The regulator’s investigators and compliance officers travel across NSW’s 58 water sharing plan ares to assess compliance.

To report suspected water misuse, contact the NRAR Hotline on 1800 633 362 or email nrar.enquiries@nrar.nsw.gov.au.

