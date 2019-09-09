Ballina Lions will collect recyclable bottles and cans

Ballina Fair is in the process of installing its own Return and Earn recycling kiosk.

WITH tomorrow's scheduled removal of the Return and Earn reverse-vending machine from Ballina Fair, the Ballina Lions Club is offering a solution.

The club will collect recyclables from Ballina and take them to the Return and Earn machine at Goonellabah on the proviso that the money raised will be donated to local charities.

The Lions had only just signed up for an 11-week stint on the charity donate list on the Ballina reverse vending machine when the announcement was made the machine was being removed by operators Tomra Cleanaway following complaints about the noise by neighbouring residents.

The Environment Protection Authority has announced it is in discussions with Ballina Shire Council about re-installing the machine at the Ballina waste management facility. The nearest alternate machines are at Goonellabah or Byron Bay.

"How can members of the public donate to the wonderful local charities the Ballina Lions Club is directing funds to if the recycling machine is not available?” said one of the co-ordinators of the Lions' program, Yvonne Klepzig.

"To solve this problem, the Ballina Lions Club is prepared to collect recyclable drink cans/bottles from your place in Ballina, within reason.

"If you are having an event, we will supply special bags for the collection of drink cans and bottles and collect them after the event.

"This means you don't have stinky bottles and cans piling up, you're still recycling to help the environment, you are not wasting money driving to Byron Bay or Goonellabah, and you are happy all the refunds go to local charities and groups.”

Some of the charities the Lions club supports are the Ballina Community Men's Shed, the Ballina State Emergency Service, Hope Haven Women's and Children's Refuge and Biala Special School.

Call the Ballina Lions Club's recycling team on 0467 666238 or 0457 134602.