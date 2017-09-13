32°
Ballina, Lennox water supply confirmed as 'safe to drink'

The water in Emigrant Creek Dam is safe to drink.
EMIGRANT Creek Dam is once again supplying drinking water to residents in Ballina and Lennox Head, Rous Country Council has confirmed this afternoon.

It follows a decision last week to suspend production due to concerns regarding contamination from a potential spray drift incident near the dam.

General manager Kyme Lavelle said: "As operator of the Emigrant Creek Dam Water Treatment Plant, and in consultation with the NSW EPA, NSW Health, and Ballina Shire Council, Rous last week took the precautionary step to cease supplying water from the plant, until the results of laboratory testing of the treated water from the plant were available.

"The results received by Rous yesterday confirm that the plant was operating as expected, and in this case is removing the insecticide diazinon.

"The residents of Ballina and Lennox Head areas, who may be supplied from the plant, should be assured that their water supply is safe to drink."

Rous will continue to cooperate with the EPA as they investigate the incident.

