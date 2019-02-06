Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

Ballina Manor is now open for dinner reservations Tuesday to Saturday.

OLD fashioned charm with a modern twist -- that's how locals are describing the new and improved Ballina Manor.

Having taken over the boutique hotel in December 2018, new owners Rebekah and Duncan Drummond are working hard to restore this iconic Ballina landmark to its former glory, and locals just can't get enough.

"When people come here, it's not just a room, it's not just a meal, it's a complete experience,'' Rebekah explained.

Offering an intimate, world-class dining experience, the Manor restaurant is now open for dinner Tuesday to Saturday, with bookings essential.

"People come in and they say, 'it's beautiful,' not just the food and the wine but the atmosphere and the ambience...it's so special."

The culinary team have worked hard to build a new menu for the restaurant, incorporating a variety of delicious, modern Australian cuisine using ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

"Everything that we have here is made from scratch," Rebekah explained.

"We don't take any shortcuts".

"We make all our own stock, jus, sauces, everything - and you would expect that in a fine dining restaurant."

With the dining room's high ceilings and charming ambience, guests can indulge their senses and experience one of the region's most unique, fully-licenced dining experiences right on their doorstep.

"This was once the place to go when you wanted to go somewhere," Duncan explained.

"We want to recreate that and make Ballina Manor the place to come, especially if you want great food, great service and a great experience.

"That's the vision."

Along with dinner, the Manor is open to the public for breakfast seven days a week, with high tea in the picturesque, sun-drenched courtyard also now available.

"We [can also] build a menu for your needs for private functions, from boutique weddings to birthday parties," Rebekah said, although bookings are a must.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Ballina Manor will be hosting an evening of fine-dining and romance.

An exquisite three course set menu will be on offer over the two sittings at 6pm and 8pm on Thursday February 14, with bookings essential.

For those looking to take some time away from the hustle and bustle, twelve luxurious heritage-style rooms are available to book, each individually furnished with heritage pieces and equipped with all the modern luxuries found in high class hotels.

"All the furniture is antique and period to the era of the building," Duncan said.

"It's about that extra touch and the special detail in things."

The improvements to Ballina Manor are set to continue with time as Rebekah, Duncan and their friendly team give the Ballina icon the TLC it deserves.

"It was tired, [but] we have started improving things to make it a more complete experience."

"It's like a home away from home."

Menu Highlights

Starters:

Braised beef cheeks, cognac prunes, cauliflower foam, parsnip chips.

Pulled duck, baby leek terrine and soft poached egg.

Mains: