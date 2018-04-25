Ballina KFC is a 'disgrace': YOUR SAY

The Ballina Fair KFC situated along the Kerr Street.

The Ballina Fair KFC situated along the Kerr Street. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

THE discovery of issues around the cleanliness of Ballina's KFC store has got locals talking about their own experieces.

Ballina Shire Council this week confirmed an Environmental Health Officer inspected the site after a complaint was received about the "filthy” and mouldy state of the restaurant.

The officer found several issues in the dining area that needed to be addressed.

As the news about the Ballina FKC store broke, locals took to social media to voice their concerns.

Bec Brown said she knew straight away the complaint had to be about the Ballina store.

"I'm sure it was once labelled the worst KFC in Australia. And the number of times I've got sick after eating there, I'll never go back,” she said.

Lee-Anne Hooley said :"Ballina would have to be the dirtiest KFC I have eaten in. Floors slippery, tables never wiped, toilet stinks and floors full of scraps.”

Others said it has "been a disgrace for years” and was "totally feral”.

Toni-marie Manning said her last experience at Ballina KFC would be the last, describing the experience as "very poor”.

"We even had a cooking tag for our strips in our cooked box off chicken saying it was cooked 2.5 hours before,” she said.

Others said they had left messages for KFC on Facebook but never heard back.

In response to the Ballina customer's complaint, KFC invited him to get in contact with them.

A KFC spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned to hear of this situation at KFC Ballina and our franchisee is taking steps to urgently resolve the issue.

"We would welcome the opportunity to speak directly to the customer.

"They can contact us via our KFC website 'contact us' page.”