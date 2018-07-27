Ballina Jockey Club keen for piece of the city action

First Crush wins the Grafton Cup for Chris Munce.

GRAFTON Cup-winning trainer Chris Munce heads to Ballina today with three good chances for what could be something of a home base run.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Bertram has invited Munce to have a "look around Ballina” with the idea of possibly opening a satellite stable.

"Chris Anderson has already had a look at what we can offer,” Bertram said.

"Chris Munce will have a look on Friday.”

He said work on the new drainage system was about to start although just exactly when is still up in the air.

It means the Ballina Cup, which wasn't going to be run this year, will now go ahead on September 6 as scheduled.

Munce confirmed he was interested in checking out Ballina as well as a few other tracks for a possible satellite stable.

The increase in NSW prizemoney from September 1 is a big carrot for him and other Queensland-based trainers.

"But that (setting up a satellite stable) is a long way off,” he said.

"I've just been entertaining the idea and it's only early days yet before we look into the logistics of it all.”

Munce had a satellite stable on the Sunshine Coast but closed it down recently, so he knows plenty about the pros and cons of such a move.

He has 45 horses in work at Eagle Farm and, like his fellow Queensland trainers, has been a regular raider to Northern Rivers tracks such as Ballina, Lismore, Murwillumbah and Grafton.

He celebrated a famous win with First Crush in the Grafton Cup this month.

He became only the second man after Maurice McCarten to ride and train a Grafton Cup winner.

"It was a great win,” he said of First Crush, which was back near last then raced wide before completing a brilliant win.

"His two runs before that had been super too.”

Munce now has the gelding set for the Newcastle Cup.

He is also confident his three runners at the meeting today will all race well although Dot Painting is also entered at Ipswich and could start there.

"We'll check the weather overnight and make a decision in the morning,” he said of the four-year-old Sebring gelding which has won two of 13 starts.

Christmas Creek and Tevye are definite starters.

"He (Christmas Creek) trialled okay and is a nice style of horse,” Munce said of the Hinchinbrook juvenile.

"He still has a lot to learn but I expect him to race well.

"Tevye is consistent and deserves to break through.”

A four-year-old gelding son of Red Eelement, Tevye has won just once in 11 starts but been placed six times.

"From the good draw I expect him to be right there on the speed,” Munce said.

"He's trained on very nicely and looks really well so I expect him to be very competitive.”