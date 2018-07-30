Menu
Holly Anderson (Ballina) scored two of Balloina's three goals in their win over Glee in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey on Saturday. Also pictured is Mandy Ritchie (Glee), who was named player of the match.
Sport

Ballina is right on target in hockey

by Skyla Davis
30th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

BALLINA and Northern Star came away with wins in Far North Coast A-grade women's hockey on Saturday.

Both games were played at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, with Ballina defeating Glee 3-2 and Northern Star claiming a 2-0 win over East Lismore.

Cori Hardy and Corinna Busse were vital in attack for Ballina, delivering quality passes and making numerous runs into the circle.

Glee's Cassie Hughes made several quick runs downfield.

The first goal came in the 46th minute when Ballina's Karina Perris scored with a hard shot.

Two minutes later Glee's Sophie McDonagh equalised with a solid hit from the top of the circle.

Ballina regained the lead with a short corner, Holly Anderson deflecting Corinna Busse's shot into the backboard.

Anderson followed up with another goal to increase the lead to 3-1.

Hughes pegged one back for Glee with six minutes to go after her teammate Nella Bradford had made a speedy break down the sideline.

In the later game, Kate Marshall opened the scoring for Northern Star with a powerful shot.

Five minutes later Taquira McGrath capitalised on a strong pass from Kate Marshall to shoot straight into the corner of the goal.

East Lismore also had its opportunities, with Jade Gray delivering fast balls upfield and executing effective tackles.

East Lismore proved to be resilient in defence for the rest of the game, with goalkeeper Abbey Harvey keeping out several shots.

Lismore Northern Star

