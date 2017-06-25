Ballina hotel's secret to success

Ramada Hotel and Suites in Ballina has secured Tripadvisor's Certificate of Excellence for seven years running.

ONLINE customer reviews can mean make or break hotel businesses in this ever-evolving digital world with bad ratings on social travel websites weighing heavily in the minds of tourists when booking their holiday accommodation.

Its a mentality firmly entrenched in the business model embraced by Ballina's Ramada Hotel manager Ben Dargie.

And its enabled the hotel to maintain seven years of being recognised with TripAdvisor's 2017 Certificate of Excellence, meaning it has earned the accolade every year since the awards started in Australia.

"Online guest ratings and reviews are becoming increasingly important in travel, making this a great honour for both the hotel and our staff and an indicator of the importance we place on delivering every guest a personalised and memorable experience,” Mr Dargie said.

The hotel currently has a four-and-a-half star rating, with 87% of reviews either "excellent” or "very good”.

"We would consider TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence a sign of approval from the people who matter most to us - our guests,” Mr Dargie said.