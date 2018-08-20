Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Members of the Northern Star Club with Friday night's guest speaker, hilarious Hollywood correspondent and commentator Richard Reid.
Members of the Northern Star Club with Friday night's guest speaker, hilarious Hollywood correspondent and commentator Richard Reid. The New Camera House, Lismore
News

Ballina hosts the Queen of Hollywood gossip

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEEN of Hollywood gossip and hilarious event host Richard Reid entertained members of the Northern Star Club with his stories at the Ballina RSL on Friday night.

The club is a business initiative of The Northern Star - an exclusive club for the paper's advertisers as well as those of sister publication the Ballina Shire Advocate.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Reid established his reputation in Australia as the resident gossip guru on Channel Nine's Today show, a role he held for eight years.

Ever since then, he's been a daily fixture on Australian television, with his sassy shirts and contagious laugh.

Reid has starred as the international style guru on the popular reality TV series Domestic Blitz and he brought his banter to the boardroom in Celebrity Apprentice.

Sharing his time between Australia and the US, Reid is a contributing correspondent for Studio Ten and makes appearances on numerous panels regarding Hollywood, celebrity gossip, paparazzi, celebrity fashion, sexism in Hollywood and his favourite topic celebrity/hollywood trivia.

Reid's talk also helped the club raise cash for charity, with the Cancer Council the recipient of $4600 from the night.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Bushfire threat upgraded, properties at risk

    BREAKING: Bushfire threat upgraded, properties at risk

    News WATCH and Act levels have been enacted for three "angry" fires across the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

    20-50mm of rain possible by the end of this week

    20-50mm of rain possible by the end of this week

    Weather Some much-needed rain will "likely” fall across the Northern Rivers

    Men face court over alleged drug syndicate

    premium_icon Men face court over alleged drug syndicate

    Crime They have been accused of involvement in a prison-linked drug ring

    • 20th Aug 2018 1:52 PM
    'It was the most awful day of my life'

    premium_icon 'It was the most awful day of my life'

    News Shark attack victim was saved by his mates

    Local Partners