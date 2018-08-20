Ballina hosts the Queen of Hollywood gossip

Members of the Northern Star Club with Friday night's guest speaker, hilarious Hollywood correspondent and commentator Richard Reid.

QUEEN of Hollywood gossip and hilarious event host Richard Reid entertained members of the Northern Star Club with his stories at the Ballina RSL on Friday night.

The club is a business initiative of The Northern Star - an exclusive club for the paper's advertisers as well as those of sister publication the Ballina Shire Advocate.

Reid established his reputation in Australia as the resident gossip guru on Channel Nine's Today show, a role he held for eight years.

Ever since then, he's been a daily fixture on Australian television, with his sassy shirts and contagious laugh.

Reid has starred as the international style guru on the popular reality TV series Domestic Blitz and he brought his banter to the boardroom in Celebrity Apprentice.

Sharing his time between Australia and the US, Reid is a contributing correspondent for Studio Ten and makes appearances on numerous panels regarding Hollywood, celebrity gossip, paparazzi, celebrity fashion, sexism in Hollywood and his favourite topic celebrity/hollywood trivia.

Reid's talk also helped the club raise cash for charity, with the Cancer Council the recipient of $4600 from the night.