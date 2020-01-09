Ballina horse aims for third straight win in $22k race

Jockey Noriyuki Masuda will ride promising colt Torrens for Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby at Port Macquarie tomorrow.

Jockey Noriyuki Masuda will ride promising colt Torrens for Ballina trainer Ethan Ensby at Port Macquarie tomorrow.

TORRENS chases a third win in as many starts while his trainer also seeks to keep an unbeaten record at Port Macquarie tomorrow.

The Ballina colt, a son of Cox Plate winning Adelaide, has had two starts for wins at the Gold Coast and Murwillumbah.

His trainer, Ethan Ensby, has had just the one runner at Port Macquarie and won it.

“Yeah had just the one runner, Partnership, and we won that,” Ensby said.

“Torrens is going well, a nice horse who has taken the right steps at the right time.”

The colt, who drew barrier 10, has Noriyuki Masuda back on top.

He steered the colt to an impressive win at Murwillumbah last time out and with Ensby has formed a great combination.

“He’s ridden 12 of my 15 winners so far this season,” Ensby said.

Both sit fourth on the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer and jockey premierships.

Ensby said the widish barrier (10) won’t be too much of a problem.

“Port Macquarie seems a nice track with a couple of long straights,” he said.

“And he is a horse who can make his own luck and put himself where he wants to be.

“The main thing is to keep out of trouble and a horse that needs to be on the outside.”

Torrens might have only had the two starts and while he’s still maturing he “has a touch of class” that Ensby hopes will take him to higher places.

“If he wins or runs second I’ll give him a spell and look at running him in town.

“We’ll give him a freshener and bring him back with a Queensland Derby in mind.”

It’s a huge wrap for the colt to be thinking that high so makes tomorrow’s $22,000 Programmed Property Maintenance Handicap (2012) a test.