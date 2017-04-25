PHOTOS: Ballina remembers the Anzacs

The TS Lismore Navy Cadets in position at the Ballina Anzac Day dawn service. April 25, 2017.

SOME wore war medals in honour of their fallen relatives, others held their children close as the Ballina community remembered our Anzacs.

Mayor David Wright was among the masses, including ex-serviceman, serving military personnel, families, school captains and community leaders, that gathered around the cenotaph at Memorial Park.

Behind the hundreds of residents paying respect on Anzac Day is a dedicated collective ensuring military tradition is upheld in honour of those who served in World War I.

Ballina Sub Branch Ltd vice president, Darren Murnane is central to the effort coordinating remembrance ceremonies such as the Anzac Day dawn service.

This morning's service marked Mr Murnane's fifth ceremony as the parade commander.

Ballina RSL Sub Branch Ltd vice-president Darren Murnane executing his role as parade commander at the Ballina Anzac Day dawn service. April 25, 2017. Claudia Jambor

Positioned behind the cenotaph, Mr Murnane is responsible for running the proceedings from ordering the congregation to face east to queuing for the wreaths to be laid.

"It's the same format but every year there's always some little nuance to getting the (ceremony) happening," Mr Murnane said.

School captains were part of the congregation that laid wreaths at the cenotaph as the Ballina Shire Concert Band and Ballina Christian Choir played moving instrumentals.

For Mr Murnane, signalling and listening to the sounding of the Last Post and The Ode pulls at his heart-strings every service.

Wreaths honouring our Anzacs placed at Ballina's Memorial Park cenotaph during the dawn service. April 25, 2017. Claudia Jambor

"It always makes you feel quite proud for representing those who are no longer here," he said.

Proudly wearing his grandfather's World War II badges and one of his own, Mr Murnane is heartened Ballina's dawn ceremony is attracting residents of all ages.

"The best part is seen that it's not just ex-service people we are seeing at 4.30 in the morning we've got young parents with kids," he said.

"It's a amazing to see such a respect shown by the public for what the day is, it's a day of remembrance."