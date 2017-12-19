Menu
Ballina has a Return and Earn recycling kiosk... sort of

Ballina Fair is in the process of installing its own Return and Earn recycling kiosk.
Claudia Jambor
by

WHILE it looks like it's ready to provide refunds for empty bottles, Ballina's reverse vending machine can't process your cans and cartons just yet.

The newest of the State Government's Return and Earn recycling kiosks on the Northern Rivers is located at Ballina Fair, around the corner from home goods shop, House, near the northern carpark at the shopping centre.

But centre management urged keen recyclers to be patient as the kiosk, which was delivered last Wednesday, is not yet operational with a launch date unknown at this stage.

In the meantime, the Fair's retail marketing manager, Joanna Wilkinson, said the machine was not fit for use as the access ramp and other installation measures had not been finished.

The warning comes after social media speculation about the machine and talks of many dumping dozens of used bottles at the reverse vending machine site.

Ms Wilkinson said management would be investigating reports of littering and she asked customers to use bins around the shopping centre to dispose of bottles until the machine installation is complete.

She said centre staff were excited to be able to purchase one of the machines in Ballina through the State Government's Container Deposit Scheme.

Once the kiosk goes live, Ms Wilkinson said refunds will be available at the Woolworths inside the Fair.

For more information about what bottles are eligible for a refund under the scheme, visit the Return and Earn website.

