Ballina Shire Council has a new deputy mayor.
Ballina Shire Council has a new deputy mayor. DAVID NIELSEN
Council News

Ballina has a new deputy mayor

Liana Turner
by
27th Sep 2018 4:02 PM
BALLINA Shire Council has a new deputy mayor.

Two councillors put themselves forward as nominees as the council's ordinary meeting this morning.

Outgoing deputy mayor Keith Williams, who has been in the role for the past year, this week confirmed he would not be re-contesting the position.

Crs Ben Smith and Nathan Willis both vied for the role.

After voting first to instate a deputy mayor for the next year - as it's not a requirement - councillors agreed to do so in an open ballot.

In a show of hands, Cr Willis claimed the role in a 5-4 vote.

Crs Willis, Sharon Parry, Jeff Johnson, mayor David Wright and Cr Williams voted for Cr Willis.

Cr Wright said his new deputy was "very intelligent” and hoped they would work well together.

He acknowledged he had recently spoken in support of Nationals MLC Ben Franklin, but hoped to see councillors focus on their region, rather than politics.

"I hope everybody forgets parties and just looks after our community,” Cr Wright said.

"But party politics, I don't like.

"I'm supporting Ben Franklin at the moment because he's delivering things we've never had.”

