Ballina golfer takes it to Tahiti

'REALLY HAPPY WITH THE RESULT': Ballina golfer Jay Mackenzie finished runner-up at the Tahiti International Open. Nicole James

BALLINA golfer Jay Mackenzie set a new course record on his way to a runner-up finish at the Tahiti International Open.

The 20-year-old forced a sudden death play-off with eventual winner Jamie Arnold after finishing the fourth round of the competition with a 7-under par score of 63.

Both men rolled in 30-foot birdie putts on the first playoff hole to keep the title alive.

On the second hole, Mackenzie had one hand on the trophy, hitting his approach to inside eight feet, however Arnold's putter was running hot when he went on to hole a 40-foot putt.

Mackenzie would hole his eight-foot putt to force the playoff to a third hole where Arnold recorded a regulation par to claim the title.

"I birdied the first two holes (of the playoff) and still couldn't quite get the job done,” Mackenzie said.

"That's a tough way to lose but not much you can do about it. I'm still really happy with the result and it was exciting for it to finish the way it did.

"I did play well, it wasn't too nerve-racking, and at least I know how I can play in that situation.”

Mackenzie has been busy playing in the PGA Australia Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series this year.

He won the Vanuatu Virginia Pro-Am in July which earned him close to $2000.

The bigger prizemoney from Tahiti will help him in the coming months.

"I'm in Newcastle at the moment, then I head over to Western Australia next week,” Mackenzie said. "It can be pretty tough but I just take it as it comes. Any money I make goes straight towards golf and I'll keep going for as long as I can.”

Mackenzie is still a member of Ballina Golf Club and played in the Australian Open for the first time in 2017.