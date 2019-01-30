Ballina golfer leaves a lasting impression on his club

BALLINA golfer Kyle Underwood has settled into a four-year stint at the prestigious Long Island University in New York.

He has played in the university's golf team in his first semester on the college circuit with some impressive results along the way.

He was home for Christmas break, and had to return to New York last week to start his Spring Semester.

All roads now lead to tournaments at Daytona beach, Florida, in the beginning of March.

Underwood, 19, has left a lasting impression at the Ballina Golf Club and was nominated in the Ballina Shire Australia Day Awards for Sports Person of the Year.

He was named joint Sports Person of the Year but was unable to accept the award on Saturday, having already headed back to the US.

His grandfather Neville Budd accepted the award on his behalf.

"It is an honour to be named the Sports Person of the Year for the Ballina Shire,” Kyle said.

"I would like to congratulate all the other nominees and winners of these prestigious awards. They have all done something great for the community and should be commended on their efforts.

"Secondly I would like to say a massive 'thank you' to my parents and grandparents who have helped and supported me throughout my life. Without them I wouldn't have had the opportunities that I've had.

"Also, I would like to thank the Ballina Golf Club and members for their fantastic support throughout my junior career to help me get to where I am today.

"Ballina is my home and wherever around the world golf takes me, I will never forget the support I have received from this great community.”

Samantha Brophy was the other sports award winner, having recently been selected in the Australian women's U18 national ice hockey team.