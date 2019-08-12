Ballina golfer falls off the pace at Pro-Am

EYES ON: Ballina golfer Jay Mackenzie playing in the Yamba Pro-am at the weekend.

EYES ON: Ballina golfer Jay Mackenzie playing in the Yamba Pro-am at the weekend. Contributed

BALLINA golfer Jay Mackenzie finished equal 10th after giving up an early lead in the Yamba Pro-Am at the weekend.

Mackenzie shot five-under par 67 to be equal leader with Brett Rankin on Saturday.

He was unable to repeat the effort on Sunday, shooting 76 to finish one-under par and seven strokes behind eventual winner Jarrod Stirling.

Stirling carded a second consecutive round of 68 to finish at eight-under par and a two-shot victory.

Rankin, who finished runner-up, jumped out to an early lead heading to the back nine ahead of the chasing pack however a back nine of 34 helped Stirling get over the line.

"We have a big stretch of events at the moment,” he said.

"I am heading to China next week before with the PGA Tour of Australasia events over the coming months so it is great to build some confidence at the right time of the season.”

"I got off to a fair start today though still found myself behind going to the back nine and therefore I knew I had to keep making birdies to be in with a chance.”

Rankin was aiming for a third Yamba title after winning the event back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

"If I could take the Yamba golf course with me everywhere, I would,” he said.

"I love the layout, it is always in good condition and the hospitality is second to none.”