Ballina girl helps ice hockey team win bronze medal

The Australian U18 Women's Ice Hockey Team Bronze Medallists in the IIHF Women's U18 World Championships Division II Group A Championships.

A BALLINA teenager was named “hardest worker” and “best player” for her efforts in helping the national U18 ice hockey team win bronze at the recent world championships.

Samantha Brophy was an integral part of the team, which played the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s U18 World Championships in Division II Group A.

The event was held in Eindhoven, in the Netherlands.

Australia brought home the bronze medal, despite having 11 rookies on board.

“We have many new faces to the team this year,” head coach Tamra Jones said.

“The team is comprised of a young, talented and passionate playing group, with enormous potential.”

In their first game, the Australians overcame Kazakhstan 3-2 in overtime with Matilda Pethrick scoring her first IIHF goal and Nikki Sharp taking out hardest worker for the game.

The Netherlands edged out the Aussies in a gruelling second game to win 2-0.

Brophy took out the hardest worker award while Pethrick received the player of the game award.

In their final game the Aussies focused on moving the puck with purpose which led to their first goals.

“After a hard-fought game, the girls went down to Chinese Taipei 4-3,” Jones posted on the team’s Facebook page.

Congratulations went out to Olivia Last for the hardest worker award and to Brophy for being named Best Player for Australia.

Chinese Taipei took the championship with the Netherlands taking silver and Australia, Bronze.

The Australian Women’s Ice Hockey League tweeted that while it wasn’t quite the result the girls were after, the league was still incredibly proud of their achievement.