Ballina gets a head start with Cricket Blast

The Cricket Blast program for juniors is coming to Ballina next month. Photo Matthew Purcell

The Cricket Blast program for juniors is coming to Ballina next month. Photo Matthew Purcell

A FAST paced junior cricket program is coming to Ballina and hopes to spark more interest in the entry level programs as a head start for next season.

It starts in March and will be one of the first programs run by new Far North Coast cricket manager Nathan Lyon- not to be confused with the current Australian offspinner.

“I’ve played cricket most of my life but I’m not that Nathan Lyon,” Lyon said.

“I was based in Tamworth as a Cricket NSW development officer for 12 months and I’m really keen to get going here.”

Cricket Blast is a 60 minute version of the game where everyone gets a chance to bat, bowl and field in short, modified games of cricket.

Kids develop their skills and teamwork through fun game based activities.

Cricket NSW is hoping to capitalise off the back of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which is currently being played across Australia.

“The big push will be to take advantage of that (World Cup) and see if we can spark a bit more interest ahead of next season,” Lyon said.

“We also want to attract more females and Cricket Blast provides them an opportunity to learn the skills required.

“A big thing for me will be focusing on continued growth and getting into the schools.”

Ballina is a focus point with the Bears club struggling to attract juniors in recent years.

It has affected the club to the point where they weren’t able to field a team in the top grade this season.

“The coastal areas can be tough when kids go to nippers and spend a lot more time in the water,” Lyon said.

“The Cricket Blast is in its third year and we’ve found that it’s working and the best way to bring in newcomers to the sport.”

It will run at Ballina over four weeks from Wednesday March 18 at Porter Park.

It costs $40 with each kid receiving a starter pack which includes a drink bottle and cap.

Registrations can be made at www.playcricket.com.au with participants asked to enter their postcode to find the nearest club.