Ballina 'fisherman' to fight drug charges in court

A BALLINA fisherman accused of drug supply and possession remains in custody awaiting his hearing in November.

Paul Ryan Hardy, 33, appeared in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday to face charges of supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing house-breaking implements, dealing with the proceeds of crime and being a recreational fisher failing to pay a fishing fee.

While he is yet to entered a plea for these charges, Mr Hardy has pleaded guilty to separate charges relating to possessing a knife and a dangerous weapon in public in May.

Mr Hardy is also facing charges on driving a vehicle with illicit drug present in blood, which resulted in his bail being revoked since he was granted conditional bail in July.

Richmond Police District officers originally arrested Mr Hardy in July when they saw the 33-year-old holding a fishing rod with a line in the water on the banks of the Richmond River at Ballina.

Police allege that he had digital scales next to him but had no fishing licence.

Mr Hardy allegedly told police he was fishing, despite his fishing line having no hook, sinker or bait attached.

During the search police located 1g of methamphetamine, 6.7g of cannabis, housebreaking implements, $370 cash and items related to drug supply, the court heard.

His solicitor, Thomas Trembath, informed the court he estimated the hearing would take two hours.

Mr Trembath did not apply for bail on Mr Hardy's behalf and it was formally refused.

A hearing date was set for November 1 at Ballina Local Court, after Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered the brief to be served by October 17.