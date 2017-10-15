Ballina fish and chip shop has new owners

The Shaws Bay shop is a stones throw from this stunning swimming spot near Ballina's northwall.

TWO brothers have teamed up to add a gourmet twist to one of Ballina's most idyllic places to enjoy fish and chips.

Simon Plummer and his brother Peter bought the Shaws Bay fish and chip shop about a month ago with plans to add their own flavour to the bay.

Promising to offer "a classy pizza, fish and chip and ice-cream shop”, the store's change of hands has sparked a social media frenzy of excited customers eager to try their tasty offerings.

And Simon said he was pleased with the positive reception to the store's opening.

"We are going to put 100% into this. We want to bring something to the community,” he said.

The pair aren't strangers to the cafe industry with Simon, who recently returned to Ballina after a stint in Melbourne, owning Urban Cafe in Bangalow a few years ago.

His brother, Peter, helped to establish Byron Bay's long-standing Twisted Sista cafe.

Simon said the pair have "had their eye” on the coveted beachside business with the brothers snapping up the property when it returned to the market.

Since the beginning of the month Simon, who is also a builder, and Peter have worked tirelessly on renovations to ready the store for opening.

He hoped the shop would open its doors by late next month or early December.