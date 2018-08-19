Ballina fires out of the blocks in NRRRL semi

Ballina halfback Jess Perry tries to bring down Cudgen second-rower Kobi Mills.

Ballina halfback Jess Perry tries to bring down Cudgen second-rower Kobi Mills. Mitchell Craig

BALLINA has come out of the blocks firing taking a 20-8 lead into halftime against Cudgen in the NRRRL qualifying semi-final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Five-eighth Kel Sheather scored in the opening minutes and the Seagulls backed it up with a second try to winger Liam Anderson.

Centre Dan Gibson found some space down the sideline and still had some work to do when he kicked ahead for Anderson to score and take a 10-0 lead.

Fullback Shannon Walker created some space for Cudgen to hit back courtesy of a try to five-eighth Todd Seymour.

Sheather scored a second try soon after for Seagulls to take a 16-4 lead before hooker Andrew Battese kicked a penalty goal.

Second-rower Josh Sleba reduced the margin to 18-8 when he scored for Cudgen before Battese slotted another penalty goal after the half-time siren.

The winner plays Tweed Coast in the major semi-final at Cabarita next Sunday.