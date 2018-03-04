Ballina financial planner wins national award

TOP ADVICE: Les McGuire, from Future Proof Financial in Ballina, has been named the AMP's Australian Financial Adviser of the Year.

Graham Broadhead

IT'S helping local people sort out their finances so they can achieve their dreams which is the priority for Ballina financial adviser Les McGuire, rather than racking up business profits.

And it's that focus on people which has seen the owner of Future Proof Financial win the AMP's Financial Adviser of the Year award for the third time, taking out the 2017 national gong after winning last year's state award.

The award assesses the the 3600 AMP and associated financial advisers nationally through a client survey undertaken by an independent body.

Mr McGuire said he was genuinely shocked, and emotional, when his name was read as the winner of the award from the top three, with the other contenders coming from Sydney and Melbourne.

He said the be "recognised at the highest level is incredible.”

The Lismore-born man said he was a "down-to-Earth country kid” at heart and took pleasure in providing financial advice to people in the regional area.

He scored 9.6 out of 10 in the client survey, which had a 53 percent return rate, well above the national average of 30 percent.

"The whole thing for me is working with people to change their lives, not only about money, but all aspects of their lives,” he said.

"It's about providing people financial literacy, and the gives peace of mind.”

Mr McGuire came from a management background, having been the CEO of mid-tier companies, before becoming a financial adviser 11 years ago.

He is one of 25 AMP financial advisers to have the AMP Goals 360 interactive technology which helps people plan for their future, whether that be paying off a mortgage, having a holiday or buying a new car.

The technology is a visual tool which allows the client to develop a strategy to achieve their goals, setting what Mr McGuire said are "realistic goals”.

He said Future Proof Financial "sees everybody”.

"Everyone can benefit from seeing a financial adviser,” he said.