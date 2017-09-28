37°
Ballina ferry breaks down again

Ballina's Burns Point Ferry.
Ballina's Burns Point Ferry. Doug Eaton

THE Burns Point Ferry in Ballina has broken down for the fourth time within 12 months.

Ballina Shire Council has advised the ferry, linking residents on the southern side of the Richmond River to Ballina, currently is out of service due to a break down.

It is expected that the ferry will remain out of action until 5.30am tomorrow (Friday, September 29), meaning those wishing to get to places like Empire Vale and South Ballina have to use the longer route via the Pacific Highway and River Dr.

The ferry was out of service for a morning in April, with council reporting a fuel pump problem, while a "mechanical failure” shut the ferry down for a day in December last year.

The Friends of the Ferry Facebook page also reports the ferry had broken down and was taken out of service for a few hours in June this year.

In March, the ferry didn't operate for several days while the remnants of Cyclone Debbie passed over the region.

The ferry is taken out of service for a few hours each month for an overhaul.

