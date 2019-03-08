$80 million upgrade slated for Ballina hospital

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has promised to deliver $8.4 million redevelopment of Ballina District Hospital if the government is returned at at the state election.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has promised to deliver $8.4 million redevelopment of Ballina District Hospital if the government is returned at at the state election. Contributed

A NEW emergency department, a second operating theatre and new ambulance bay are just a few of the things the NSW Government is promising to spend $80.4 million on at the Ballina District Hospital, if re-elected at the state election.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the redevelopment will provide a "world-class health care close to home" for Ballina residents.

"The $80.4 million funding boost will deliver a new Emergency Department, another state-of-the-art operating theatre and enhanced medical services, including improved medical imaging and allied health services," Mr Hazzard said.

Mr Hazzard promised the redevelopment would start within the next term of government if NSW Liberals and Nationals were returned to power at the March 23 election.

Mr Franklin welcomed the announcement and said the redevelopment is very exciting for the community and hospital staff.

"The Ballina Hospital redevelopment will ensure patients in the local and surrounding communities continue to receive high-quality health care in the future," Mr Franklin said.

"This is tremendous news for the community of Ballina, which can look forward to improved health services, more jobs and more investment in our local community.

"As well as additional medical services, the redevelopment will allow for the expansion and relocation of the remainder of the Medical Imaging Department."

Mr Franklin said the investment would also contribute to the growing local economy, potentially creating about 800 Full-Time-Equivalent direct and indirect jobs, including 320 direct annual jobs and 480 production-induced jobs.

The Northern NSW Local Health District will also receive at least 402 extra frontline staff, over the next term, and would include 32 doctors, 282 nurses and midwives, 38 allied health staff and 50 hospital support staff.