Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A disability hub in Ballina was vandalised in December.
A disability hub in Ballina was vandalised in December.
News

Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

Aisling Brennan
8th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COWARDLY act of vandalism has left people with a disability without vital resources, after a Ballina disability organisation was robbed last month.

Aruma (formally House With No Steps) Acting Executive Director Support Services, John Jensen, said its disability hub on Tamar Street, Ballina, was broken into over December 28 and 29, 2019.

“This hub is used by people with a disability from the Ballina community,” Mr Jensen said.

“Our customers and our staff are all safe.

“Unfortunately, our hub was vandalised and we had many items stolen, including equipment our customers use for social and skill building activities.

“The person, or people, responsible even took all the utensils that our cooking group use.

“An Aruma vehicle, which we use to transport our customers, was also stolen.

“It has since been recovered.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

aruma ballina crime house with no steps northern rivers crime vandalism
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman found in possession of a prohibited weapon

        premium_icon Woman found in possession of a prohibited weapon

        News RICHMOND Police District officers located the weapon at Lennox Head property on Tuesday.

        MP calls NSW govt out on seniors transport card promise

        premium_icon MP calls NSW govt out on seniors transport card promise

        News LISMORE MP has called on state government to deliver its promise of regional...

        Rescue chopper clocks up hundreds of missions in 2019

        premium_icon Rescue chopper clocks up hundreds of missions in 2019

        News THE Lismore operations is not far away from flying its 10,000th mission.

        Can Byron’s iconic drumming circle be revived?

        premium_icon Can Byron’s iconic drumming circle be revived?

        News A VETERAN Byron Bay drummer has concerns the beach drumming circle is dissipating...