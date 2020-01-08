Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

A disability hub in Ballina was vandalised in December.

A COWARDLY act of vandalism has left people with a disability without vital resources, after a Ballina disability organisation was robbed last month.

Aruma (formally House With No Steps) Acting Executive Director Support Services, John Jensen, said its disability hub on Tamar Street, Ballina, was broken into over December 28 and 29, 2019.

“This hub is used by people with a disability from the Ballina community,” Mr Jensen said.

“Our customers and our staff are all safe.

“Unfortunately, our hub was vandalised and we had many items stolen, including equipment our customers use for social and skill building activities.

“The person, or people, responsible even took all the utensils that our cooking group use.

“An Aruma vehicle, which we use to transport our customers, was also stolen.

“It has since been recovered.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.