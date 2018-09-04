Ballina Cup abandoned due to heavy rain

Heavy rainfall has forced the Ballina Cup, due to be held on Thursday, to be abandoned.

FOLLOWING a track inspection by racing stewards this afternoon, Ballina Racecourse has been deemed unsuitable for racing following recent heavy rainfall.

With more than 100mls failing on the course and continuing to fall, surface water is present over the majority of the track with little chance of improving sufficiently to permit racing on Thursday.

Therefore, the Ballina Cup meeting has been officially abandoned with the Ballina Cup to be rescheduled to a date later in the year.

The Racing NSW Country Showcase prize money will be redistributed to another Ballina TAB meeting later in the financial year.