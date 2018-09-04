Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heavy rainfall has forced the Ballina Cup, due to be held on Thursday, to be abandoned.
Heavy rainfall has forced the Ballina Cup, due to be held on Thursday, to be abandoned. Kate O'Neill
Horses

Ballina Cup abandoned due to heavy rain

4th Sep 2018 5:10 PM

FOLLOWING a track inspection by racing stewards this afternoon, Ballina Racecourse has been deemed unsuitable for racing following recent heavy rainfall.

With more than 100mls failing on the course and continuing to fall, surface water is present over the majority of the track with little chance of improving sufficiently to permit racing on Thursday.

Therefore, the Ballina Cup meeting has been officially abandoned with the Ballina Cup to be rescheduled to a date later in the year.

The Racing NSW Country Showcase prize money will be redistributed to another Ballina TAB meeting later in the financial year.

ballina cup ballina jockey club cancelled northern rivers sport racing nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Power reconnected to 1000 homes after truck hit powerlines

    Power reconnected to 1000 homes after truck hit powerlines

    News ESSENTIAL Energy crews are investigating the situation.

    GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    premium_icon GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    Crime He denied all charges but the jury has delivered its verdict

    Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

    Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

    News Man says former client portrayed him as the leader of a cult

    $3 million to clean up, remove asbestos at old hospital site

    $3 million to clean up, remove asbestos at old hospital site

    Council News Old hospital site costs $1, remediation work will cost a lot more

    Local Partners