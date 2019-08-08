Menu
SUGGEST A NAME: Council is looking for suggestions for a name for the river beach at the north end of Missingham Bridge. The selected name will then be put to the Geographical Names Board. Ballina Shire Council
Ballina council wants ideas for beach name

Graham Broadhead
8th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
BALLINA council wants to give the river beach on the north of Misisngham Bridge a name, and is calling on suggestions.

But wait on, 12 years ago council tried to give a name to a piece of land in Ballina, and that didn't go so well.

It was back in 2007 that council called on the community to suggest new names for Fawcett Park in the Ballina CBD.

The suggestions rolled in, and council went for the popular Lance Ferris Park in honour of the late Pelican Man and founder of Australian Seabird Rescue.

There was a resolution by council for the park to be known by the new name and a bit of public hoo har to announce the park's new moniker.

But, whoops, council couldn't do that as the final decision is up to the NSW Geographical Names Board.

Council then put the suggestion to the naming authority, but there were objections and the name proposal was rejected, so Fawcett Park survived.

That is why we today have Lance Ferris Wharf as there were no restrictions on council naming its own infrastructure.

The beach next to Missingham Bridge has been called Kiosk Beach locally because the Shaws Bay kiosk once sat adjacent to the popular swimming area.

Unlike Fawcett Park, it has no formal name.

Council will review the name suggestions and then make an official application to the Geographical Names Board.

But the suggestion will then go on public exhibition, so if you don't like the name council chooses, you get a crack at objecting to it.

You can submit your ideas for names to council@ballina.nsw.gov.au before August 30.

Council will also be consulting with the local Aboriginal community during this process.

