Ballina council unveils draft plans for 2020/21

Have your say online.

BALLINA Shire Council will present their draft plan for 2020/21 live and online.

The council has released the draft Delivery Program and Operational Plan for the upcoming financial year.

The plans provide key actions and services for the 2020/21 financial year, a summary of council’s major capital projects and the longer-term financial information.

Council will welcome submissions on the draft plans from all members of the Ballina Shire community. The plans will be on exhibition until Friday, June 5.

Council will be hosting two live online information sessions on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14, from 6pm to 7pm.

Community members can send questions to council by emailing qanda@ballina.nsw.gov.au during the advertised timeframe.

Mayor David Wright said council is in a fortunate position to livestream public meetings to the community during the current COVID-19 public order requirements.

“We are trying all methods of communication, and we hope by going online, we may be able to reach more people,” he said.

“Residents who don’t normally visit council chambers due to other commitments can view council in action from the comfort of their homes.”

To view the live information sessions, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/agendas-and-minutes and click the meeting date.

Recordings are also published to council’s website when the meetings conclude.

Council’s Delivery Program and Operational Plan is on public exhibition from April 29 to June 5.

The community is encouraged to view the documents online at ballina.nsw.gov.au