Ballina council to challenge approval of seniors housing

A smaller, amended expansion proposal for Ballina's Palm Lake seniors' housing village has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.

A smaller, amended expansion proposal for Ballina's Palm Lake seniors' housing village has been approved by the Land and Environment Court.

BALLINA Shire Council will lodge an appeal against a Land and Environment decision to approve an expansion of a seniors housing village.

Palm Lake Pty Ltd had initially lodged a development application for an extra 156 dwellings at the North Creek Rd, Ballina site along with recreational facilities, car parking and other works, in June last year.

That original proposal was estimated to cost $38.7 million and went before the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel for consideration.

The panel was awaiting the council's assessment of the DA, but the proponent brought "deemed refusal" proceedings against the council in the Land and Environment Court.

Earlier this month Commissioner Danielle Dickson upheld the appeal and approved a scaled-down version of the development, which included just 75 new homes.

But at the Ballina Shire Council meeting on Thursday, councillors unanimously voted to lodge an appeal of the court's decision.

The council will also write to Local Government NSW to help pay for the case.

The council's director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said the matter was now in the hands of their legal team.

"What I can say is that we believe there are a number of reasons, in the Commissioner's decision, that warrant an appeal," he said.

"We have asked Local Government NSW to assist with costs for this appeal because there are issues that may be relevant to the way other councils may operate. It's a broader issue."

Palm Lake has been contacted for comment.

After the Land and Environment Court approval earlier this month, Palm Lake Group chief executive Manuel Lang revealed the 18-month application and legal process had cost the group "in the vicinity of $1.5 million".