Ballina community venues set to reopen

Ballina Shire Council has announced the long-awaited reopening of many community venues. Image: Ballina Surf Club.

FROM Monday June 22, Ballina Shire Council has announced that it will be reopening many of its popular community spaces, following the easing of NSW State Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The first venues to reopen, providing bookable spaces for local groups, will be Northlakes Community Centre, Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre, Ballina Surf Club and Ballina’s Richmond Room.

“We are excited to be reopening our venues to the public, especially after improvements have been made,” said Craig Brown, Ballina Shire Council’s Manager of Community Facilities.

“The Richmond Room has received new landscaping, fresh paint and lighting, it looks fantastic,”

The Ballina Indoor Sports Centre and Kentwell Community Centre will reopen from Wednesday July 1.

The Lennox Cultural and Community Centre is undergoing major renovations and will reopen once those works are complete.

“Council venues provide a place where people can come together in a safe environment. It is great to be able to offer quality venues to local organisations that provide so many essential activities for our community,” said Mr Brown.

As some restrictions remain in place, Council’s Community Facilities team will be implementing public health and safety directives, including social distancing measures.