Ballina club is back in business

BIG WIN: The 2019 Tweed-Byron District Fours champions from Pottsville are George Moore, Marie Comerford, Jill Morris and Sue Lawrance.

BIG WIN: The 2019 Tweed-Byron District Fours champions from Pottsville are George Moore, Marie Comerford, Jill Morris and Sue Lawrance. Judith Tuckey

BALLINA is back in the top grade pennant winner's circle, easing out Casino RSM, winner in the past two seasons, to take the No 1 flag.

In Saturday's last round the Cherry Street side picked up nine points for a win against Tweed-Byron's Kingscliff while Casino RSM managed eight points in downing Ocean Shores. Pottsville had a last round bye.

Ballina's doubling of the margin over the next best from Tweed-Byron was a top effort, particularly in view of Kingscliff's dominance last year.

Final scores: Ballina 65 points, Casino RSM 58.5, Ocean Shores 32.5, Kingscliff 26, Pottsville 18.

Ballina as winner of the Far North Coast Conference will progress to finals against the Northern Conference which is made up of sides in the Port Macquarie region.

World game

PORING through the sectional draws for the 14 bowls disciplines of next month's Australian Open on the Gold Coast is like scanning a world phone book. Bowlers are coming from everywhere.

Our local area will be represented by 13 bowlers from Yamba, Lismore City, Ballina, Alstonville, East Lismore, Ocean Shores, Lennox Head, South Lismore and Kyogle.

Those taking part in the initial rounds from June 1 to 3 have drawn clubs Tugun, Paradise Point, Mermaid Beach, Broadbeach, Mudgeeraba, Robina, Coolangatta, Southport and Gold Coast Lawn.

Our best chances hinge on local stars Kris Lehfeldt (Ballina) and Peter Taylor (Alstonville).

MY VIEW: ON OPEN HOPEFULS

THE 13 local bowlers who will contest the Australian Open on the Gold Coast comprise the largest ever representation from our area.

This is the result of Bowls Australia making it a truly open event, accepting nominations from all bowlers, with no need for qualifying rounds.

It means that some of those in the huge nomination that includes many big names from other countries will make a quick exit if they come up against the recognised stars.

But they will have been given the chance of competing in the country's most prestigious competition against some of the world's best.

That is not only good for the ego but it can boost their confidence and improve their ability.

Artificial tournament

THE bowling arm, that handy device that allows people to continue to play bowls without bending, has a tournament for men and women users on Sunday, August 4.

At the Newcastle suburban club of Beresfield, it is three games of three-bowl pairs. All deliveries of the jack and bowls are to be made using a Bowls Australia-approved bowling arm.

Entries can be single or team. If single, the player will be placed in a team by the games secretary. Entries will close on July 26 with a maximum of 30. Phone 0437 909 121.

New competition

IF clubs and districts approve, Queensland is to get a new competition.

State president Peter Williamson has announced that at the request of the board the match committee co-ordinator has presented the outline of the new comp, an eight-a-side event comprised of women's pairs, men's pairs and mixed fours.

The state district sides championship, one of the current main events on the Bowls Queensland calendar, is held over four days at Broadbeach, Helensvale, Mermaid Beach and Musgrave Hill clubs. In this, 550 bowlers and team officials contest individual shields for men and women.

Super revamp

SOUTH Australia's Super League, a comp that Bowls SA says is unlike anything on its calendar, returns this winter with new rules following a successful inaugural year.

The revamped event is made up of eight newly-established state-wide teams with every bowling club in the state being aligned with one of the clubs to act in a feeder role. This allows country or metropolitan clubs who don't have a high-grade pennant side to retain their best talent while playing in the state's top event.

There is a player draft of those who want to play high-level bowls. Through this bowlers will be considered for selection in any of the eight teams.

Senior champions

SYDNEY Northern has won the 2019 Senior Interzone Sides championship at the Lake Macquarie suburbs of Kahiba and Charlestown.

The final of this competition for bowlers 60 years of age and older was a close affair. Sydney Northern finished well to just nudge out the opposition 53-51.

Quick response

THE importance of clubs having first aid facilities and knowledge was stressed when a bowler collapsed during a pennant grand final in Victoria and his life was saved by the action of two other bowlers.

Unable to find a pulse, they carried out CPR and used a defibrillator for 20 minutes until the first paramedics arrived. The bowler was taken to hospital, had heart bypass surgery and is making a good recovery.

Says club president Bob Savage: "All bowls clubs have people of the age where incidents such as this are more likely to occur so it's essential to have competent first aiders and defibrillators at clubs, while first aid refresher courses should be encouraged.”

Blind glory

THE blind bowls championship in Perth was won by Queensland with a points average of 10.40. Second place in the overall rankings went to Victoria on 10 points.

Victoria's Maree Fenech won the best individual female bowler and the best overall individual performance trophy, plus two gold medals and a silver.

The Australian squad will be finalised later in the year.

Big boost

UNDER Sport Australia's better ageing program, Bowls Australia is to receive a $1.2 million grant to help more than 8000 older people avoid inactivity, isolation and loneliness.