PARK CLEANED: Members of the Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club with some of the junk they found at Bagot Park at last Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day.
Environment

CLEANUP: Canoe used to shift two fridges and a burnt out car

7th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

BALLINA Shire is that little bit cleaner this week after last Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day, with a canoe used to tow some large pieces of junk.

Members of the Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club collected a huge amount of rubbish dumped in the Bagot Park area.

Steve Posselt from the club said the rubbish in the park included an old washing machine.

But the club used its six-person outrigger canoe to get across Fishery Creek to tow two fridges, parts of a burnt-out car, two television sets, old tyres, part of an old lounge, a mattress and seven full bags of smaller rubbish.

"The clean-up team enjoyed the morning and said they would be back next year, raring to go," Mr Posselt said.

At Pop Denison Park in Shaws Bay, the East Ballina Lions Club and a couple of community members collected about 150kg of rubbish, which was mainly broken bottles and cans left from barbecues.

But that's nothing on previous years.

Lions member Dawn Sword said they were told of a woman who regularly cleaned up the park.

The Lions were supported by Bunnings and Baker's Delight, and the event coincided with the start of Lions Awareness Week.

Lismore Northern Star
