ON COURT: Ballna netballer Zoe Reeve at the clubs annual representative carnival. Contributed
Sport

Ballina carnival attracts 400 netballers

by Mitchell Craig
28th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE Ballina Netball Association hosted 400 of the region's best netballers at its annual representative carnival on Sunday.

Association president Lee Harley said it was the largest carnival Ballina had hosted for some time, with teams from across the region attending.

"We had teams from Lower Clarence, Brunswick-Byron, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Ballina and Casino play on Sunday,” Harley said.

"The carnival is a key event for coaches preparing for the state championships, allowing them to trial playing combinations in a format designed to mirror those the teams will face in Sydney.”

The state age championships are being held in Sydney during the first weekend of July, when more than 1000 players from across NSW and the ACT will contest in four age group divisions.

