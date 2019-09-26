Ballina can look to cash in on recycling again

WHEELS IN MOTION: the Return and Earn reverse-vending machine at Ballina Fair was removed on September 10, with the operators now in discussions with Ballina Shire Council to relocate the machine at the Ballina Waste Management Centre.

WHEELS IN MOTION: the Return and Earn reverse-vending machine at Ballina Fair was removed on September 10, with the operators now in discussions with Ballina Shire Council to relocate the machine at the Ballina Waste Management Centre. Graham Broadhead

THE wheels are in motion for the reinstallation of the popular Return and Earn reverse vending machine in Ballina.

The machine, which gives refunds on recyclables, was removed from its Ballina Fair location earlier this month following noise complaints from neighbouring residents.

Ballina councillor, Phil Meehan, had lodged a notice of motion in a bid to get the machine reinstalled as soon as possible.

However, since lodging the motion, Cr Meehan found out council staff already were in contact with the NSW Environment Protection Authority, which administers the recycling program, and Tomra Cleanaway, which operates the machines, in regards to the necessary planning approvals.

Cr Meehan said he removed his notice of motion from this week's council meeting agenda as it was obsolete considering council staff were already acting on what he was proposing.

He confirmed that a site near the Ballina Waste Management Centre was being discussed for the new machine.

Cr Meehan previously had said the removal of the machine was "unacceptable”.

"With consumers paying higher prices for goods that are included in the scheme, it is a direct responsibility of government to ensure that a large population centre such as Ballina has a return machine is available,” he said.

He said the placement of a machine at the council's waste centre would be a "good outcome in terms of no noise impact on residents,” but he acknowledged the distance was a "little further to drive”.