Director resigns from Ballina business Kimberley Kampers

Update 2.35pm: BALLINA business Kimberley Kampers has gone into voluntary administration and its director has resigned.

Bruce Loxton this afternoon confirmed he had resigned from the role of director and relinquished his shares, but said the company was in a good position financially with "over $6.5 million worth of orders in backlog".

"All the production is going to continue and we expect that's going to go well," he said.

The decision to go into administration, Mr Loxton said, was because the major creditor was his family company "which has put a lot demand on the company (Kimberly Kampers) for repayment of some loan money that's significant".

"And what we're doing is, to determine that, and to resolve that, we've decided that administration is the most efficient way to manage it," he said.

"Otherwise it could be something legally that goes on for years. So this is sort of short and sharp."

Mr Loxton said his departure from the company meant there would be some management restructuring but workers on the shop floor would not be affected.

Mr Loxton will remain on-call as a consultant.

"Basically what's happening, and it's totally unrelated to anything that we had earlier this year, but I've stepped out of the business," he said.

"(I'm) stepping away from it so that it's clean and my previous business partner is going to step up and then continue with the business."

That business partner is Todd Cannock.



Original story 10.08am: BALLINA business Kimberley Kampers has gone into voluntary administration, in what the company has admitted was a "highly unconventional" decision.

A notice about the administration has been posted on the ASIC website.

It came into effect on December 7 with Steven Nicols from Nicols + Brien appointed as the administrator.

The first meeting of creditors will be held at the Ballina RSL Club at 10am tomorrow.

According to the ASIC notice, the aim of the meeting is to decide whether a committee of inspection will be appointed, and who the members of the committee will be.

The creditors may also decide to remove the administrator and appoint a new administrator.

Kimberley Kampers is a Ballina-based business which employs about 70 workers.

Director Bruce Loxton told online caravan magazine Time to Roam there was no risk to customers waiting on Kimberley Kampers or caravans.

Time to Roam reported the administration process was instigated to "fast track legal obligations to his family company which is a major creditor to the company and part owned by his ex-wife".

"Don't be too concerned. I admit this is highly unconventional but it allows it to bring things to a head and resolve them in 25 days so we can restructure the company," Mr Loxton was quoted as saying.

"There is absolutely no need for uncertainty for customers and no issues for people who have put down deposits."

In September Mr Loxton told The Northern Star he was looking for 10 new employees because business was booming.