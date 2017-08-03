Ballina, Byron to share in $5 million grant

A sporting precinct in Ballina is set to receive a boost thanks to Federal funding.

BALLINA and Byron Shires will each share in a slice more than of $5 million awarded to the Richmond electorate under the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot announced Byron Shire Council would receive $2.64 million under the program to facilitate projects that will contribute to the vibrancy and viability of the shire.

The money Ms Elliot said would go toward upgrading the Byron Export and Economic Connections, which aimed to deliver improved connectivity for businesses within the Byron Arts & Industry precinct.

Ballina Tennis Club was awarded $93,000 to expand its clubhouse and facilities while Surfing Australia Ltd was allocated $2.53 million.

Ms Elliot said the Surfing Australia's money will help fund a multi-purpose surfing centre in Casuarina that she said would "create economic and social benefits for the North Coast”.