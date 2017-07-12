18°
News

Ballina Byron Airport duo are up, up and away

12th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
TAKING OFF: Neil Weatherson and Graeme Gordon in the departure lounge at Ballina airport.
TAKING OFF: Neil Weatherson and Graeme Gordon in the departure lounge at Ballina airport. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEIL Weatherson has already checked through security and taken off, while Graeme Gordon has his boarding pass and is ready to leave the departure gate.

Mr Weatherson, the former manager of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport has retired after seven years in the job, and Mr Gordon, the current airport operations manager, finishes up on Friday after 41 years' service with Ballina Shire Council.

Both men are looking forward to retirement, and plan to hop on a few more planes to travel rather than just watch the aircraft come and go.

In aviation terms, this is a go-around for Mr Weatherson who tried to retire once before.

He was lured to manage Ballina airport after finishing up as manager of the Sunshine Coast airport after 13 years.

He arrived at Ballina airport just after Jetstar withdrew its Melbourne to Ballina route, and passenger numbers were sitting on 271,000 per annum.

He did his bit at the controls to get the Jetstar Melbourne service reinstated, to attract a service from Newcastle, and follow that up with a new airline after the initial service was dropped.

He has banked more than $12m in grants from all levels of government, which has funded, among other things, upgrades and future expansion of the passenger terminal.

Revenue has hit new altitudes, sitting at $5.8m, double the $2.3m it was when he started, and jet services have taken off from 14 in June 2010 to 42 in January this year.

Mr Gordon has worked at the airport for 17 years, but began his career with the local council back in 1976. It is believed he currently is the longest-serving employee of Ballina Shire Council.

The draftsman was working for the Maritime Services Board in Sydney when he applied for a job with Tintenbar Shire Council.

He was only in the role for six months or so when Tintenbar Shire Council merged with Ballina Municipal Council to form Ballina Shire Council.

A change in technology for his trade also led to Mr Gordon looking for a change, and an internal restructure of the responsibility of the airport from the civil services department to the commercial services department opened up a new door for him.

"There are aircrafts coming in and out, people coming in and out, it's an exciting place to work.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina ballina byron gateway airport northern rivers airport northern rivers business

'This was an avoidable incident, no two ways about it'

'This was an avoidable incident, no two ways about it'

THE cause of death of keen cyclist, whose untimely passing has a left a great hole in many people's hearts, continues to be debated with many blaming potholes.

'AMAZING': Lismore a stand out in tackling climate change

Solar panels similar to these (pictured) have been installed widely throughout Lismore's local government area.

Our solar farm grabs Climate Council's attention

Striking a perfect note in the heart of Lismore

Senior orchestra musicians Reuben Flower, and Maximo Urbina with tutor Christopher Retter at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore.

Conservatorium hosts annual concert

Have an avo freshly ripe from the farm

Burringbar grower Tony Hinds of Mullumbimby Farmers Market stall, Avocado Valley, says avocados are good eating now.

There's no better time than now to get some local avo on your toast.

Local Partners

Better things to come for well-loved Lismore shop

VINNIES closes its doors renovations made necessary by the April flooding of the CBD.

Fire destroys garage full of memories

NO TIME TO CHANGE: Grace Stuart and Jonathon Gibbons raced back home after news their house was on fire.

Memories and sentimental property destroyed in fire

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Pending

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town center...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!