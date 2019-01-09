Ballina business prepares to close

THE OWNER of Ballina's popular Super Saver discount store will reluctantly close its doors next month.

Owner Harshad Patel said having to close his business for good was a hard decision to make.

He has run the business at Ballina Central Shopping Centre for the past two-and-a-half years, but "it was just time to go”.

"Business was fine here but it wasn't working out,” Mr Patel said.

”We are glad we were able to get out of the lease.”

He said a closing down sale has begun, with 50 per cent off everything store-wide, which will run until the official close date of the end of February, or until stock runs out.

"It's a good chance for our customers to get a bargain,” Mr Patel said.

"The sale just started on Monday and it's been very busy, but it just depends on how long it takes.

"Whatever comes first - if we sell-out of all stock then we will go early - but it may be a week or two before the end of February when we start packing and dismantling the shelving.

"They staff have been great about it, but they are not happy.”

He thanked his customers for the support over the time.

The shop offers items such as homewares and decorator items and a wide variety of party accessories, including adult and children's costumes.