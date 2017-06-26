22°
Ballina-born rugby star to rule The Block

Javier Encalada
| 26th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
Hannah and Clint Amos are contestants in this year's series of The Block.
Hannah and Clint Amos are contestants in this year's series of The Block.

BALLINA-born Clint Amos is about to become a popular face on TV screens across the country.

Clint and wife Hannah will represent Queensland in this year's series of Channel 9's The Block.

Currently living in Townsville, the parents of two will be the 'renovating rookies', admitting they have zero experience.

The son of former owners of a popular pub in Ballina, Clint Amos works in property sales and may also be very familiar to sports fanatics.

For more than a decade, Clint Amos played professional rugby league with the Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans.

He took more than his fair share of knocks on the field, but he always had the ability to get back up and play on - a resilience that's seen him successfully forge a career post-football.

Although injuries may have dogged him during his playing days, Clint isn't someone who gives up easily.

"He's strong as an ox," said wife Hannah.

Ex-hostess, now ground crew for QANTAS, Hannah is mum to Finn (five and a half) and Poppy (three and a half).

As partner to a professional sportsman, Hannah has always been there to support her other half. Hannah admits she'll miss her little ones terribly while away.

"I've got mixed feelings about leaving the kids. It's going to be hard to say goodbye to them," she says, "but we're doing this for our family."

Through their 11 years together they've had some testing times.

The first came when Hannah took a job in Dubai and they were forced to spend 12 months apart.

Clint was playing in the NRL at the time and wasn't able to go with her.

But they got through it, and a few years later they were married, had two kids, and were full-steam into building their dream home.

The five eager new couples transforming these family homes are:

  •  Josh (28) and Elyse (24), dating for four years, from Melbourne, VIC
  •  Hannah (31) and Clint (33), married for five years, from Townsville, QLD
  •  Sticks (31) and Wombat (38), best mates for fifteen years, from South Coast, NSW
  •  Ronnie (41) and Georgia (33), married for six years, from Perth, WA
  •  Jason (46) and Sarah (45), married for eighteen years, from Melbourne, VIC

The start date for the series will be announced soon.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nine network northern rivers entertainment the block

